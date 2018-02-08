29-year-old man shot and killed in Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 12:16PM EST
A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Montreal's third murder of the year.
Police said several people were arguing on the street shortly after midnight near Rachel St. and Chambly St. when one person opened fire.
The victim was struck several times and rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.
Witnesses said the gunman fled on foot.
Police officers spoke to several people overnight and were going to examine any surveillance cameras they could find in the vicinity in an attempt to identify the suspect.
