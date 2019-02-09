Featured Video
29-year-old in critical condition after car accident in Lachine
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, February 9, 2019 9:51AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 9, 2019 9:52AM EST
A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition with potentially life-threatening injuries after driving her car into a concrete barrier in Lachine on Saturday morning.
The woman was driving on 32 Ave. around the intersection of Highway 20 West and Highway 13 North.
Police are currently at the scene and investigating.
