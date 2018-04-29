

The Canadian Press





Police have identified the victim of Thursday's homicide in Labrador City as Vincent Belanger Dompierre.

The 28-year-old man from Montreal was found dead in a home on Pine Avenue at around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Officers from the Labrador City detachment of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary discovered the body while responding to a report that two men were involved in an altercation.

Police don't know how long Dompierre had been in Labrador City and they are looking to speak with anyone who may have been in contact with him in recent weeks.

At six-foot-six and 300 pounds, police say Dompierre may have stood out to members of the Labrador West community.

Thirty-year-old Vince Ward was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder. He appeared at Provincial Court Thursday and has been remanded in custody.