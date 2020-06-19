MONTREAL -- A young man was injured by a sharp object during a fight that broke out late Thursday night in St-Leonard.

Montreal police said the 28-year-old man was conscious when taken to hospital and later confirmed his condition was stable.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 11:45 p.m. about a fight that broke out at the intersection of Provencher and Metropolitain E Blvds.

They noticed the man inside a vehicle when they arrived and sent him to hospital.

No arrests were made and a security perimeter had been established for investigators and the SPVM’s canine squad to examine the site, but it has since been lifted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2020.