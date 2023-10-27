28 coworkers from Montreal just won a $5 million jackpot

A group of 28 employees at Polytechnique Montreal will be splitting a $5 million Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot after winning the draw on Sept. 20.

According to Loto-Quebec, the winners are from Montreal, the Montérégie, Centre-du-Québec and the Laurentians and were part of "le Groupe à Didi" that formed a decade ago after Caroline Soo said to Diane "Didi" Morneau: "I want to play with you."

Morneau was the one who checked their group ticket and found out it was a winner.

"Only after I scanned the ticket over 20 times did I realize it was well and truly $5 million," she said. "We're still astonished."

"My phone rang all the time that day. I was travelling, so I ignored the calls," said fellow group member Olivier St-Germain-Lavoie, who found out via videoconference. "I thought it was a joke at first, but I was speechless when Caroline showed me the validation slip on-screen."

The 28 people will get $178,571 each and plan, among other things, to do renovations, travel and spoil their children.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Maxi on Sainte-Anne Boulevard in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, north of Montreal.

The retailer gets a one per cent commission on the ticket, totalling $50,000.