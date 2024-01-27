27-year-old man fatally shot inside Montreal taxi

A 27-year-old man riding in a taxi was fatally shot Friday night in Montreal's Park-Extension neighbourhood.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the scene near Saint-Roch Street and Querbes Avenue around midnight Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man inside a cab with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the victim but without success. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The SPVM has not revealed the victim's name but confirmed he has no criminal record.

Police say one or more shooters fired in the direction of the victim, who was inside the taxi, and fled before officers arrived.

The cab driver was unhurt but suffered nervous shock.

The man's death marks the Island of Montreal's third homicide of 2024.

The investigation is ongoing.