Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for 26-year old Philip Zwanenburg, who has been missing since Saturday in the Ile-Bizard area.

Zwanenburg is caucasian, 6'2" tall, 170 lbs, has brown eyes, and wears sunglasses.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, shoes with a black and green pattern, and had an orange Netherlands soccer jersey with him.

Police said he may be around the Bois-de-l'Île-Bizard Nature Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.