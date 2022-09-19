26-year-old man fatally struck by car in Longueuil was race car driver: police

A 26-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle Sept. 11 last week in Longueuil, Que. has died.

The victim was sport compact race car driver Alexis Charbonneau, Longueuil police (SPAL) confirmed.

Charbonneau was struck by a reversing vehicle in the parking lot of a poll hall on Cousineay Boulevard in the Saint-Hubert neighbourhood.

The driver was initially facing charges of impaired and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

However, these charges could change with news of Charbonneau's death, the SPAL said.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 19, 2022.