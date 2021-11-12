MONTREAL -- The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has arrested 26 people in connection with a province-wide child pornography investigation.

The suspects, aged 33 to 75, were arrested between Nov. 9 and 11.

The arrests were part of a major investigation that took place in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec City, Lanaudière, Gaspésie, Laval, Montérégie, Estrie, Centre-du-Québec, Montreal and Outaouais.

Quebec provincial police state the various individuals appeared in the courthouses nearest to their homes to face charges of possession, distribution and access to child pornography.

Police also conducted searches of the suspects' homes and seized computer equipment for analysis.

The efforts were a collaboration between the SQ, as well as the municipal forces of Montreal, Quebec City, Longueuil, Laval and Gatineau, as part of an integrated task force created on Oct. 1 to identify and arrest producers and distributors of child pornography in the province.

Anyone with information about any situation of sexual exploitation of children on the internet is invited to contact the police online.