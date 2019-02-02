Featured Video
$26.6 million winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Quebec
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 2, 2019 9:22AM EST
A ticket sold in Quebec claimed Friday night's $26.6 million Lotto Max jackpot.
That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 8 will be approximately $10 million.
Latest Montreal News
- Gatineau mayor condemns city councillor's statements on Islamophobia
- Someone call Bill Murray: Canada's famed groundhogs don't agree on winter's length
- Pepper sprayer who shut down 3 lines of metro system gets a year in prison
- What the Sir George Williams riot meant for race rights in Canada
- Virginia governor loses key support after racist yearbook photo revealed