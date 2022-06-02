26,000 Quebec civil servants head on one week strike

At least 26,000 civil servants employed by the Quebec government are planning to go on strike once again, starting June 13.

The workers are members of the Syndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Québec (SFPQ), which represents technicians and clerical employees at various departments and agencies, such as the Société de l'assurance-automobile du Québec (SAAQ) and the Régie de l'assurance-maladie du Québec (RAMQ).

The strike is expected to affect services to the public in these departments and agencies, as well as courthouses and more.

Their collective agreement expired on March 31, 2020, along with other unions representing government employees.

However, most of them have since been renewed.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 2, 2022.