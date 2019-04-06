

CTV Montreal





A freezing rain warning has ended for the Montreal area, as thousands of people remain in the dark at this hour.

Rain began on Sunday night and turned into freezing rain at times as it continued through Monday afternoon.

The freezing rain resulted in power outages: There are currently 250,000 Hydro-Quebec clients without electricity through the province, the majority of which are north of Montreal, in Laval (73,000) and the Laurentians (81,000).

There are currently 13,000 Montreal clients without electricity.

Highways, roads, and sidewalks continue to be slippery.



Rain tapers off Monday evening. Tuesday brings 2-4 centimetres of snow in the late morning, turning to freezing rain late in the morning or early afternoon.