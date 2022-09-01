25-year-old Quebec man charged with child pornography possession
Gabriel Roy of Saint-Jérôme, Que., appeared in the city's courthouse Thursday to face charges of accessing and possessing child pornography.
The 25-year-old was arrested by Quebec provincial police (SQ) that same day, who conducted a search of his home and seized computer equipment for analysis.
Anyone with additional relevant information about the suspect asked to call the SQ criminal info line at 1-800-659-4264.
The public is encouraged to report any online youth sexual exploitation to www.cyberaide.ca.
