

CTV Montreal





A 25-year-old man is in hospital after being shot Sunday evening in Villeray.

Montreal police said the man was shot around 10:40 p.m. while on the sidewalk near Papineau Ave. and Jarry Blvd.

The victim was apparently able to call 9-1-1 for help and preliminary reports suggested two men fired at him.

Police say the victim is not answering any more of their questions.