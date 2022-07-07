24-year-old man shot, injured in Montreal North

A 24-year-old man was shot in his lower body in Montreal North Wednesday night. Police (SPVM) say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Gunshots were heard at the intersection of Lapierre and Pascale Sts. around 10 p.m. in a densely-packed neighbourhood.

The man, who was known to police, presented himself to hospital later that evening.

A spokesperson for the SPVM said no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.