24-year-old driver seriously injured in Eastern Townships crash

A young driver is fighting for his life following a head-on collision with another car early Saturday evening in Stukely-Sud, in the Eastern Townships.

The collision occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Route 112.

One of the vehicles involved deviated from its lane and hit the other car coming in the opposite direction, reported the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The 24-year-old driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was injured, but her life is not in danger, the SQ said.

A collision investigator is on site to determine the cause and circumstances of the accident.

Route 112 is currently closed to traffic.

— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on April 9, 2022.