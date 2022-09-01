23-year-old woman stabbed in Montreal's Plateau

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed on the corner of Durocher and Milton Streets in the Milton Park area Thursday afternoon.

The woman was found around 5:30 pm on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds to her upper body and was conscious when transported to hospital. Montreal police (SPVM) did not have an update on her condition as of 8 p.m. Thursday.

A 39 year-old man was arrested about an hour after the attack. Police said the suspect initially fled the scene.

Police are questioning the suspect. It's currently unclear whether the attack is considered an armed assault or an attempted murder.