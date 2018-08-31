Featured Video
23-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash in the Monteregie
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 7:52PM EDT
A 23-year-old man from Granby is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday afternoon.
The Surete du Quebec said the man lost control of his motorcycle at 3:30 p.m. while driving along a straight stretch of road on Choiniere Rd. in Roxton Pond, in the Monteregie.
The speed limit there is 80 kilometres an hour. The SQ said speed might have been an issue in this crash.
- With files from The Canadian Press
