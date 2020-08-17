MONTREAL -- A 23-year-old has died following a car accident that left him critically injured in Napierville on Sunday night.

The man was driving along Rogel-Lamoureux St. near la monte Douglas around 9:30 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip over.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) says the accident took place where there is a pronounced curve in the road, which has a speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour.

The man and his 27-year-old passenger were taken to hospital, the former in critical condition and the latter to be treated for minor injuries. The 23-year-old was later confirmed dead.

The SQ has opened an investigation during which the man’s car will be analyzed to indicate whether a mechanical issue played a role in the loss of control.