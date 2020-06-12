MONTREAL -- A 23-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries after being shot in the upper body early Friday morning in Pierrefonds.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition around 12:30 a.m. after driving into a fence on Dauville St.

Police responded to a 911 call about the crash, and parademics were already on scene when they arrived.

Based on preliminary information, police think the car was parked on Dauville St. and both the driver and the passenger, who is also 23, were consuming drugs when another vehicle drove by, fired in the driver’s direction and fled the scene right away.

The victim then tried to drive away, police say, but lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence.

A perimeter has been established around the scene for investigators and crime scene technicians to analyze. The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects so far.

Police say this is Montreal's eighth homicide of the year.