MONTREAL -- It's about to be an exciting day for a 22-year-old Quebec man, as well as seven members of his family, who will receive a cheque for $70 million from Loto-Québec Friday.

The winners will collect their prize at 11 a.m. at Loto-Quebec's office in Quebec City. CTV News will carry the press conference live.

The young winner, who worked at an IGA grocery store in Lévis, a suburb of Quebec City, won the prize Tuesday.

$70-million Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec | CTV News https://t.co/dRwTbaRtB5 — Patrice Lavoie (@PatriceLavoie) February 26, 2020

Those close to the winner told CTV Montreal and Rouge FM radio that the grocery bagger checked his ticket Wednesday morning while he was at work.

He was crying and shaking, one of his co-workers said, adding that his father had to come pick him up because he wasn't in a state to drive home.

The IGA Extra, where he bought the ticket, will receive a $700,000 commission – one per-cent of the prize – for selling the winning ticket.

70 000 000 $

Le billet gagnant du gros lot du #lottomax a été vendu au Québec!Pour ses 50 ans, @LotoQuebec versera donc le plus gros lot de toute son histoire à un ou des chanceux!

Et pour les autres : deux Maxmillions ont aussi été gagnés au Québec. Vérifiez vos billets! ������ pic.twitter.com/IEohZyLHrK — Patrice Lavoie (@PatriceLavoie) February 26, 2020

The extravagant award is the biggest jackpot ever won in Quebec and comes during Loto-Quebec's 50th anniversary celebrations.

This is the second time in less than two months that a $70 million jackpot was at stake. The last draw was won on Jan. 7 in Ontario.

During this last draw, eight additional $1 million prizes were also won in Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies and Atlantic Canada.

-- with files from CTV News' Basem Boshra and The Canadian Press.