MONTREAL -- A 22-year-old man has been arrested after driving his car into a cement jersey near the Atwater Market.

According to Montreal police, the collision happened at 3:30 a.m. Friday near Notre-Dame Street and Atwater Avenue, in the Sud-Ouest borough.

"When police arrived onsite, they located four passengers and a driver in the vehicle," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The passengers were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

The driver, who was not injured, was arrested for possible impaired driving.

"According to witnesses, he was driving south on Atwater Avenue," Chèvrefils said. "The driver lost control of the vehicle at the curve to the Atwater Tunnel and collided with the cement jersey."

Police say they believe speed could have been involved in the incident. Atwater Avenue near the market is closed in both directions while police investigate.