MONTREAL -- A 21-year-old has been fined more than $2,200 after getting caught speeding—while drunk—at nearly 200 kilometres an hour near Boucherville.

Just after midnight on Tuesday night, the young man was caught on Highway 20 driving at 195 in a zone where the speed limit was 100, according to a release from Quebec provincial police.

The driver, from Ste. Julie, got 18 demerit points as well as a fine of $1,759.

But he was also arrested for drunk driving. When taken to the police station for a breathalyzer test, he failed it, showing more than double the legal limit of blood alcohol.

In addition to the other penalties, his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle seized for 30 days.

On top of that, his licence only allowed zero blood alcohol, so he was issued a second ticket for $489 and 4 demerits for that offence.

Police said they released him to appear in court at a later date.