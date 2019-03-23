

CTV Montreal





A young woman who was hit by a city bus Friday night is now in stable condition, according to police.

She was transported to hospital with critical injuries after an STM bus struck her at the intersection of Jean-Talon St. and 24th Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

According to initial reports, the bus was in the eastbound lane on Jean-Talon, but struck the pedestrian while attempting to turn north on 24th Avenue.

"She's still considered to be in serious condition as of this morning," said Raphael Bergeron of the SPVM.

The bus driver, a 63-year-old man, was taken to hospital and treated for shock.

Multiple incidents this week

On Tuesday, a 74-year-old woman was fatally struck by a dump truck in downtown near the Palais des Congres.

The incidents are causing concern.

"We know that each year, we have approximately 14 pedestrians killed and two to four cyclists killed every single year," said Dan Lambert, a pedestrian and cyclist advocate.

The city has its Vision Zero plan to reduce the number of road fatalities.

The project includes the STM, SPVM, and several other civic bodies.

"Over 30 partners are joining us," said city councillor Craig Sauve.

Lambert wants a solution quickly.

"All we have for now are plans," he said. "We don't have much action so we have to move from the planning phase to the action phase quickly."