

CTV Montreal





Police are looking for seven to eight suspects after a man was assaulted on Friday night in Montreal North.

At around 11:40 p.m., the group attempted to steal a car parked on the corner of Balzac Avenue and Amos Street.

A fight then broke out between the man and the suspects.

The 21-year old victim was hit with a blunt object and sustained non life-threatening leg and shoulder injuries.

The suspects then fled on foot to a car parked on Balzac Avenue.

Police are still investigating, and the canine unit was dispatched to the crime scene.

The victim is in hospital, but not cooperating with investigators.

All the suspects are all likely between 18 and 20 years old.