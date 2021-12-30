MONTREAL -- The year 2021 "was not kind to workers in Quebec" as the pandemic, climate change and labour shortage put a strain on working conditions, said CSN union president Caroline Senneville.

"A meeting of bosses early in the morning where they say they will improve working conditions, these days it's about as rare as a holiday party because we've never seen so many conflicts at the CSN," she said at a news conference Thursday, where she was presenting the annual balance sheet of Quebec's second-largest labour organization.

Labour unrest between employers and employees may have picked up again this year after a lull in 2020 due to the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Senneville said.

The higher number of labour disputes may also be the result of a "paradigm shift" that is slow to occur among some employers due to labour scarcity.

"There are still employers who think they can ask their employees for cutbacks'' and have instant access to staff, Senneville argued.

The labour shortage is leading to a faster work pace and more frequent use of overtime in both the public and private sectors, she said.

"Working conditions are being made really difficult,'' said Senneville. "When you are forced to work overtime, when your salary has increased very little in the last few years, well, you go to the negotiating table and say I want to make a living from my work."

According to the CSN president, it is now up to companies to be more flexible to retain their employees. In particular, they must be able to offer a better work-family balance and be more accommodating to older workers, Senneville said.

PUBLIC SECTOR NEGOTIATIONS

"In 2021, several negotiations for the renewal of collective agreements were concluded in the public sector. The low-paid workers were able to obtain more significant wage increases," said Senneville.

Since these agreements are short-lived, the unions will have to resume discussions with Quebec in 2022. The CSN will table its demands on Oct. 30, said Senneville, who is concerned about the precarious situation of public services.

Raising the minimum wage to $18 an hour and improving the employment insurance system and occupational health and safety conditions will also be among the CSN's demands next year.

Senneville also called on the government to work with unions on climate change impacts and the transformation of the economy.

"We have to be able to put in place reorganization of the workforce labour. It's about getting employees on board and not just telling them you're going to lose your job. No, it's to say that jobs are transforming and we're going to work with you to transform your skills so that you can still be in the game," the union leader argued.

The CSN also intends to ensure that the assistance reserved for the cultural, restaurant and hotel sectors, which have been hard hit by the health measures, will continue in the coming months.