MONTREAL -- About 200 vehicles were involved in massive road accident on a windswept stretch of the Highway 15, on Montreal's South Shore, injuring dozens and prompting a major emergency vehicle intervention.

The cars began colliding soon after noon on Wednesday in La Prairie. Strong winds had blown snow off the St. Lawrence River, obscuring drivers' views, some of the drivers said. Though the weather was clear and the highway itself had recently been cleared of snow, according to Quebec Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel, gusts of wind can cause whiteout conditions in the area.

Three local hospitals had declared a "code orange" as they received patients injured in the accident. Ambulances rushed dozens of people to the hospital. As of 4:30 p.m., no deaths had been confirmed, though at least two of the injured were in critical condition, according to authorities on the scene.

Firefighters used hydraulic jaws to extricated people from at least nine vehicles, altough, as of 4:30 p.m., first responders were still trying to free two people who were still stuck in a vehicle.

Shuttle buses transported about 150 people away from the accident to a nearby community centre where health officials continued to evaluate them, sending some to the hospital.

Several ambulances and numerous other emergency vehicles are on site.





Many of the cars are destroyed.

The windswept portion of the highway where the pileup occurred is vulnerable to southwesterly winds coming off the St. Lawrence River. It's an exposed patch of road where wind can toss snow into the air, obscuring visibility.

The accident forced the closure of Highway 15 in both directions between Rivard and Montcalm Boulevards. It will remain closed for an "undetermined" amount of time, according to Transports Quebec.

Premier Francois Legault tweeted about the incident, saying his thoughts are with those affected. Legault said Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel and Municipal Affairs minister Andree Laforest are headed to the scene.

The SQ is urging people to avoid the area.





