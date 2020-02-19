MONTREAL -- About 200 vehicles were involved in a massive road accident on a windswept stretch of the Highway 15, on Montreal's South Shore, injuring dozens and prompting a major emergency vehicle intervention.

The cars began colliding soon after noon on Wednesday in La Prairie. Strong winds had blown snow off the St. Lawrence River, obscuring drivers' views, some of them said. Though the weather was clear and the highway had recently been cleared of snow, according to Quebec Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel, gusts of wind can cause whiteout conditions in the area.

The chaos extended along a kilometre stretch of the highway. Cars were travelling at about 100 km/h in the area at the time of the crash, one witness told local radio station CJAD 800. "As I was driving along going about 90 to 100, all I saw was red lights, brake lights, cars just hitting each other, trying to swerve out of the way," said the witness, who gave his name as Kyle and was uninjured. "I tried to do the same myself, and I got hit by another bus, smacked into the retaining wall."

Ambulances rushed dozens of people away from the scene prompting three local hospitals to declare a "code orange" as they received patients. As of early Wednesday evening, no deaths had been confirmed, though at least two of the injured were in critical condition, according to authorities on the scene.

Firefighters used hydraulic jaws to extricate people from at least nine vehicles. But, as of early Wednesday evening, first responders were still trying to free two people who were still stuck in a vehicle.

Shuttle buses transported about 150 people away from the accident to a nearby community centre where health officials continued to evaluate them, sending some to the hospital.

Of the 200 vehicles involved, 50 were able to drive away on their own, a spokesperson for the Quebec provincial police, the Surete du Quebec (SQ), said. Another 75 will have to be towed, the spokesperson added. Among the vehicles involved were a dozen large trucks, at least one tanker truck containing oil which had ruptured, spilling onto the road to the concern of fire officials, and a school bus, whose passengers were uninjured.

Many of the cars are destroyed.

The windswept portion of the highway where the pileup occurred is vulnerable to southwesterly winds coming off the St. Lawrence River. It's an exposed patch of road where wind can toss snow into the air, obscuring visibility.

The accident forced the closure of Highway 15 in both directions between Rivard and Montcalm Boulevards. It will remain closed for an "undetermined" amount of time, according to Transports Quebec. Bonnardel, the transports minister, said it could be closed until Thursday morning.

Premier Francois Legault tweeted about the incident, saying his thoughts were with those affected.

Je viens de voir les premières images du carambolage sur l’autoroute 15, à la hauteur de La Prairie.



Les ministres @fbonnardelCAQ et @AndreeLaforest suivent la situation de près. Nous aurons des détails bientôt.



Pensées aux personnes touchées. — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 19, 2020

The SQ urged people to avoid the area. Alternate routes should be sought, the police force warned.

Wednesday's pileup was the second major road accident on the South Shore inside of two days. On Tuesday, more than a dozen cars smashed into each other, leaving some with minor injuries after wind likely caused whiteout conditions along a stretch of Highway 10, in Marieville.





