MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 20-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in Trois-Rivières, Que.

    Trois Rivieres Police. SOURCE: Trois Rivieres police/Facebook Trois Rivieres Police. SOURCE: Trois Rivieres police/Facebook
    Share

    A 20-year-old pedestrian died Sunday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Trois-Rivières, in Quebec's Mauricie region.

    Police were called to the intersection of Carmel Boulevard and Calonne Street around 2:25 p.m. regarding the accident.

    "The victim was in critical condition when paramedics arrived and was quickly taken to the Trois-Rivières regional hospital, but unfortunately died a few minutes later due to the severity of her injuries," said Trois-Rivières police in a press release.

    According to initial information, the pedestrian was in the middle of the road before being hit by the vehicle, the police said.

    Part of Carmel Boulevard was closed to traffic.

    Two investigators, an accident scene technician and a forensic identification technician were on the scene to shed light on the circumstances of this incident.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 14, 2024.   

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News