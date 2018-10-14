

CTV Montreal





A stabbing in NDG left a 20-year-old man in hospital on Sunday morning.

A 911 call was made at 6:55 a.m. to report a man had been assaulted with a sharp weapon.

Police found the victim in front of an apartment building on Decarie near Notre-Dame-de-Grace with an injury to his upper body.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition and police don’t fear for his life.

No arrests have been made and police said no witnesses have yet come forward.

Decarie was closed in the northern direction as police set up a perimeter.