

The Canadian Press





A group of 20 Quebec firefighters will head to Alberta to help fight forest fires ravaging that province.

The team from the Society for the Protection of Forests Against Fire will relieve another group of Quebec firefighters who have been in Alberta since May 24. They will bring with them 75 sets of motor pumps and 2,800 hoses.

SPFAF said cool weather and frequent precipitation have contributed to significantly lowered risk of fires in Quebec, allowing them to send firefighters to Alberta.

Since the beginning of forest protection season 62 fires have been fought in Quebec, affecting 28.8 hectares of forest. On average Quebec has 460 fires affecting 36,000 hectares of forest per year.