The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 9:01AM EDT
A fire that destroyed a Beloiel apartment building left 20 people homeless on Wednesday morning.
One person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
When firefighters arrived at the scene at 12:30 a.m., flames had already engulfed much of the building. Firefighters said the fire started on the second floor of the building and spread to the third.
The building had already emptied as the fire alarms had been set off.
The local fire department was aided by colleagues from the Chambly and Ste-Julie departments.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
