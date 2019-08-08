

CTV Montreal Staff





The Sureté du Quebec says its officers handed out more than 20,000 tickets during the province's two-week-long construction holiday.

Most of them, 13,000, were for speeding.

During the two-week span police set up more than 1,000 checkpoints for impaired driving, and found only 446 drivers who had to be tested.

Of those 302 were given tickets for impaired driving, although the SQ did not specify if people had been drinking alcohol, using cannabis, or had some other reason for not being capable of driving safely.

The SQ said there was a drop in serious crashes causing harm: 577 in 2019, compared to 656 the previous summer.

As was noted earlier this week, 15 people died in crashes on Quebec's highways during the construction holiday.