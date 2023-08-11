2 women struck by lightning in Quebec

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by lightning while fishing in the Laurentians, police say.

Quebec provincial police say two women were fishing off the pier in Chambord, in Quebec's Lac-Saint-Jean region.

A woman in her 30s was critically hurt, while the other woman in her 40s has minor injuries.

According to Environment Canada meteorolgist Simon Legault, every year there are on average 180 people injured by lightning and millions of lightning strikes across the country. Taking certain steps can prevent serious injury.

