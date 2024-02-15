2 women killed, 1 in critical condition after stabbing attack west of Montreal

Two women were killed and a third is in critical condition after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.

The suspect, a 44-year-old man, was arrested at the scene by police.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said two women were pronounced dead at the scene of the armed assault in Vaudreuil-Dorion, an off-island suburb of Montreal. Their identities and ages have not been released.

Paramedics and firefighters respond to an armed assault at an apartment building on Émile Bouchard Street in Vaudreuil-Dorion on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)

The SQ said they were called to the highrise on Émile Bouchard Street just before noon and found three victims with serious stab wounds.

The third victim, a 70-year-old woman, was sent to a hospital in Montreal, according to a paramedic spokesperson.

Police said the suspect was also sent to hospital with minor injuries and will be questioned later in the day by investigators.

According to a witness, the suspect lived in the building where the attack took place and appeared to be in a state of crisis.

"We often saw him with his dog outside. He looked normal, but nobody talked to him. People didn't dare talk to him because they didn't know how he'd react sometimes," Bernard Villeneuve told CTV News. He said he saw the man being put in handcuffs during the arrest.

Another witness, Jesse Dansereau, said he was coming back from grocery shopping when he saw police officers rush into the building. He said he saw two victims being carried out on stretchers as the scene unfolded.

The police investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.