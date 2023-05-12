2 vehicles torched in Saint-Leonard Thursday; SPVM investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a case of suspected arson after two vehicles burned in the Saint-Leonard borough Thursday.
The fire department (SSIM) was called to a parking lot on Lacordaire Boulevard around 9:46 p.m. Thursday for two vehicles on fire that were parked behind an auto repair shop.
A mini-bus and an adjacent car were torched, according to SSIM spokesperson Marie-Eve Beausoleil.
Firefighters brought the flames under control within about 30 minutes.
"The vehicles were not in operation so it's not an accident," she said, adding that the case has been referred to the SPVM for suspected arson.
