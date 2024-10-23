2 teens arrested after armed threats at Quebec high school

Saint-Jérôme police arrested two teens after they allegedly threatened a high school student with a knife and machete, prompting a lockdown at the school Wednesday.

The two minors were arrested near the École Polyvalente Saint-Jérôme, north of Montreal, after fleeing the scene. Police could not confirm if they attend that school.

It is unclear if charges will be pressed.

Police were called to the school, which was under lockdown for a "code black," around 2:40 p.m. and parents were asked not to come in a Facebook post. The lockdown was lifted about two hours later.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.