2 teens, 1 man injured in separate Hochelaga stabbings
Two teenagers were stabbed in Hochelaga late Friday night, according to Montreal police (SPVM).
The two 14-year-olds suffered injuries to the upper body and were transported to hospital, but police do not fear for their lives.
The pair were found near the Olympic Stadium at Sherbrooke and Viau Sts., an SPVM spokesperson confirmed.
Police believe a conflict broke out between the teens and a suspect of unknown age who fled the scene.
An investigation is underway.
ANOTHER STABBING NEARBY
In what police believe to be an unrelated conflict, another person was stabbed in Hochelaga Friday night on Letourneux Ave. near Adam St.
The 32-year-old victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition, and police are investigating.
With files from The Canadian Press.
