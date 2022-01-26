Two seniors have died due to possible poisoning in a mobile home at the Domaine Florent campground in Venise-en-Quebec, about an hour away from Montreal.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), officers received a 911 call at 9 p.m. Tuesday about four people potentially poisoned inside a home on 23rd Avenue East.

First-responders say they tried to revive a 62-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman, but both were declared dead.

An 80-year-old man remains in critical condition at Haut-Richelieu Hospital in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and a 52-year-old woman is not considered to be in danger.

The SQ says it is working to determine the potential cause of the poisoning, which seems to be accidental.

There are apparently issues with the water in the area, but investigators do not yet know if that could be the reason.