2 power outages in Montreal affect clients and polling stations on election night

Power outages in the Montreal area affected two polling stations in the metropolis.

The first power outage occurred on Ste. Catherine St. just east of Pie-IX Blvd. in Hochelaga was caused by a gas leak and emergency services asked Hydro-Quebec to cut the power.

Around 5,000 clients were affected, but no polling stations were affected as the power was restored by 8 p.m.

Emergency services again requested power be cut in Cote-St-Luc due to a deadly fire in an apartment complex just after 7 p.m.

Around 4,200 clients were affected in addition to two polling stations.

"Emergency services ask us to cut power and we have to wait for the go-ahead to restart power," said Hydro-Quebec spokesperson Cendrix Bouchard.

Two polling stations in Notre-Dame-de-Grace riding are affected. One of them – at l’Ecole des enfants du Monde on Rosedale Ave. – was still closed as of 8:15 p.m.

Another polling station, at Ecole Sainte-Catherine-de-Sienne on Somerled Ave. was closed temporarily but has re-opened.

Elections Quebec spokesperson Gabriel Sauvé told CTV News that the people who were in line before 8 pm at those polling stations can remain in line and vote as soon as either the power is restored or alternative lighting sources such as flashlights are in use.

The voting is done on paper so the process can continue even in a power outage, he said.