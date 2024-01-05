2 people arrested in Quebec City in connection with 'grandparent' frauds

Police in Quebec City have arrested a 20-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man in connection with cases of "grandparent fraud."

Quebec City police (SPVQ) warned the public on Thursday that there has been an increase in these cases, in which suspects demand money from victims by posing as a relative or a person of authority, such as a police officer or lawyer.

On the same day, police arrested the two suspects for fraud over $5,000 and breach of bail conditions.

The woman and the man were questioned and are due to appear in court on Friday. Police seized two mobile phones and a vehicle.

According to the police, the suspects took more than $34,000 from the victims, and their file is linked to other cases of fraud in Quebec City. Police are investigating whether there may be a link to other cases in Quebec City and Lévis.

Lévis police issued an appeal to the public on Thursday concerning a man suspected of defrauding seniors out of more than $100,000 and who may have had other victims elsewhere in the province.

#VICTIMESRECHERCHÉES | Le Service de police de la Ville de Lévis demande l’aide de la population afin de trouver des victimes et des témoins potentiels d’Éric Desjardins.

Pour les détails👉https://t.co/ogr5RKTurn pic.twitter.com/xr8zBgXn5G — Service de police de Lévis (@SPVLpolice) January 4, 2024

Éric Desjardins, 56, was arrested on Dec. 21. He made an initial appearance the next day at the Quebec City courthouse, charged with defrauding four Lévis seniors out of more than $5,000, taking a total of approximately $100,000 from them.

Eric Desjardins, 56, has been charged with fraud in connection with cases involving elderly residents in Levis, Que. Police believe he may have other victims. SOURCE: SPVL