2 motorcyclists have died after a collision in Quebec's Laurentians

Two motorcyclists have died after a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle on Sunday evening in Brownsburg-Chatham, in Quebec's Laurentians.

The accident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Route du Canton, also known as Route 148.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a westbound vehicle was attempting to make a left turn towards a private driveway when it struck an eastbound motorbike.

A 74-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman, both from Saint-Jérôme, were on the motorbike and were seriously injured in the collision. They were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The two people in the car were uninjured.

For the moment, it is not clear why the vehicle that tried to make a left turn did not give way to the motorbike, but the SQ suggests that the driver may have been dazzled by the sun, said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

Reconstructionists are investigating the circumstances surrounding this accident.

Route 148 between Montée Saint-Philippe and Montée Robert is closed to traffic in both directions.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 3, 2023