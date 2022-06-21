2 minors arrested in connection with robberies tied to buy-and-sell sites

Two minors were arrested by Montreal police (SPVM) earlier this month in connection with a series of 2020 robberies initiated through online sales platforms.

Using these buy-and-sell sites under a fake name, the suspects allegedly made appointments with people selling valuable electronics.

Upon meeting in person, they allegedly examined the item and stole it "under the threat of a bladed weapon or a fist," according to police, adding one victim was reportedly sprayed with an "irritating gas."

Police suspect this approach was used in at least three separate events in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

The pair were arrested on June 16, though officers say they have reason to believe they were accompanied by a third accomplice who has yet to be identified.

The two suspects, who can't be identified due to their age, appeared in youth court on June 17 to face charges of robbery, assault with a weapon and public mischief.

"Investigators also have reason to believe the suspects may be linked to other similar events that have occurred in Rosemont in recent years," police state.

They were released with conditions until the next stage of legal proceedings, and an investigation is underway to identify their alleged accomplice.

The SPVM recommends people selling goods online use one of its four "secure exchange areas," which are monitored by cameras.

One of them is located in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie at station 44 on 4807 Molson St.

The complete list of secure areas is on the Montreal police website.