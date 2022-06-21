2 minors arrested in connection with robberies tied to buy-and-sell sites

2 minors arrested in connection with robberies tied to buy-and-sell sites

Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News) Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon