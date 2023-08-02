2 men stabbed in separate altercations within a block of each other in downtown Montreal

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating two separate stabbings in Montreal within a block of each other.

MAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A 42-year-old man was stabbed in the lower body late Tuesday evening and wound up in critical condition.

Montreal police (SPVM) did not report any arrests but said that several 911 callers around 11 p.m. told police about an altercation on Saint-Urbain Street, just north of De La Gauchetière Street West.

On arrival at the scene, officers found a 42-year-old man with serious injuries to his lower body that appeared to have been caused by stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital while a security perimeter was set up.

STABBED IN THE UPPER BODY

Police reported that a 911 call around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday reported another altercation on De la Gauchetiere and Clark Street, a block east of the other stabbing.

Police found a 36-year-old man who was injured to the upper body with a sharp object.

He was taken to the hospital in a conscious state and police say there is no danger for his life.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and will meet investigators later in the day.

A security perimeter has been established.