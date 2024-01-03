MONTREAL
    • 2 men killed in Montreal alleged hit-and-run identified; suspect to return to court

    A Namibian man returning home from church and a second man have been identified as the two people killed in an early morning New Year's Day hit-and-run in Montreal.

    Court documents identify the two victims as Michael Chintakis and Augustin Wesley Katimba, who police said were both in their early 30s.

    Suspect Antoine Dubuc, 23, is expected to appear in court Wednesday, where he's facing charges of dangerous driving causing death, fleeing the scene of a deadly collision and impaired driving causing death.

    Namibia's ambassador to the United States identified Wesley Katimba in a Facebook post as a member of the Namibian diaspora and said he was returning home from church when he was struck in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.

    Ambassador Margaret Mensah-Williams added that Wesley Katimba had just celebrated a birthday the day prior on Dec. 31.

    Montreal police (SPVM) say the suspect allegedly struck the two pedestrians at high speed before fleeing the scene in his vehicle and eventually on foot.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 3, 2024.

