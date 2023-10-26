2 men charged with fraud targeting seniors; Montreal police seeking more victims

MONTREAL
    The Montreal police (SPVM) economic crime squad arrested two men in connection with fraud targeting seniors.

    Sufian Romdhane, 31, Cristian Guzman Cavagnaro, 24, allegedly used a scheme police call "false representative fraud" in Lachine and Anjou, targeting victims aged 91 and 89, according to an SPVM release.

    "Investigators have reason to believe that the suspects could have claimed other victims in Montreal," police said in the release.

    The two men appeared in the Montreal courthouse on Wednesday and faced fraud charges.

    In the alleged fraud, the suspects posed as financial institution employees and called the victim to tell them that a fraudulent transaction had just occurred on their account.

    "The victim was then offered a chauffeur service to take them quickly to their financial institution," the SPVM said. "Inside the vehicle, the driver gave the victim a mobile phone so that she could continue her conversation with the same bogus representative. Once at the financial institution, the victim was told by the fake representative to make a withdrawal of several thousand dollars and that the amount would be used for the investigation being conducted by the financial institution."

    Police are seeking other victims of the alleged fraudsters. Those who may have been targeted can call 911 to make a complaint, visit a local police station or call the Montreal Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.

    Police offer the following tips to avoid being scammed:

    • Don't trust the information on your phone's display.
    • Don't give out personal information on the phone.
    • Tell the caller that you'll call them back.
    • Stand firm against pressure.
    • Consult a family member or person you trust to verify the information that's been given to you.
    • Contact your financial institution to confirm or call a local police station.
    • Call 911 if it's an emergency. 

