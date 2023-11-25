MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 2 men arrested for mischief after storming Quebec minister's office during union rally

    Two members of the CSN, one of Quebec's largest public sector unions, have been arrested for mischief after a break-in at the offices of Quebec's economy minister, Pierre Fitzgibbon.

    According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the minister's Terrebonne riding offices were broken into and items inside were broken during a union rally on Nov. 14.

    The CSN, however, said in a news release that the arrests amount to "political intimidation." The two men, aged 49 and 57, were charged with mischief and were released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

    The union said this is a dangerous historic precedent in the middle of ongoing strikes and contract talks.

