    • 2 Laval daycare workers accused of assaulting multiple children during naptime

    The Laval police logo is seen on a police car, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Laval, Que. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press) The Laval police logo is seen on a police car, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Laval, Que. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
    Laval police's sexual crimes unit has arrested two daycare workers who are accused of assaulting children during naptime over the last several weeks.

    The two accused are aged 54 and 60 and were arrested Wednesday in relation to five alleged victims under the age of five.

    The employees worked at Garderie Paradis on Laurentides Boulevard, in the city's Vimont district.

    Police allege the assaults happened in September and October. The two accused are facing several charges and were released with conditions.

    CTV News has reached out to the Quebec Crown prosecution office and Laval police for more information on their identities and their charges, but did not hear back.

    Police say there is an arrest warrant for a third suspect on similar charges.

