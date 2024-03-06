MONTREAL
    2 injured in Quebec City home invasion possibly linked to organized crime

    A Quebec City police cruiser. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot) A Quebec City police cruiser. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
    Two men, aged 37 and 42, are in hospital after being attacked Tuesday at a home in Quebec City's Basse-Ville area.

    Quebec City police (SPVQ) says one of the men was stabbed during the attack, which occurred during a home invasion.

    The break-in happened in the early evening at a home on Saint-Sauveur Street.

    Police say they have reason to believe that the incident is linked to recent conflicts between criminal groups in the Quebec City area.

    No arrests have been made.

    The investigation has been transferred to officers working with Project Malsain, an initiative launched in February 2019 to counter the rise in violence linked to organized crime and drug trafficking.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 6, 2024.

