MONTREAL -- Two people are in critical condition following a collision between a train and a vehicle in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

According to Montreal police, the incident happened at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Gouin Boulevard and Poincaré Street.

The driver was heading eastbound on Gouin Boulevard and was on the tracks when his vehicle was hit by the train.

"The driver, a 74-year-old man, was transported to hospital in critical condition," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The passenger of the car, a 33-year-old man was also transported to hospital in critical condition."

Neither the train conductor nor the passengers were injured.

Investigators are onsite to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.